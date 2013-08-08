FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli retailer Super-Sol Q2 profit rises
#Financials
August 8, 2013 / 8:32 AM / 4 years ago

Israeli retailer Super-Sol Q2 profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Super-Sol, Israel’s largest supermarket chain, reported a rise in quarterly profit, boosted by higher sales and efficiency steps.

Super-Sol said on Thursday it earned 43 million shekels ($12 million) in the second quarter, up from 36 million a year earlier. Revenue grew to 2.92 billion shekels from 2.90 billion.

Same store sales slipped 2.1 percent from a year ago, due to the timing of the week-long Passover holiday, which occurred in the first quarter this year.

Super-Sol is controlled by IDB Holding Corp, the conglomerate owned by Israeli businessman Nochi Dankner.

$1 = 3.55 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by James Jukwey

