Sept 30 (Reuters) - Supersonic Imagine SA :

* Launches multicentric clinical trial on ShearWave elastography

* Trial on ShearWave elastography to determine contribution to diagnosis of breast lesions in population of Asian patients

* Says trial currently underway in China to recruit about 2,000 patients