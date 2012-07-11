FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2012

Supervalu CEO: Bankruptcy not part of strategic review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Supermarket operator Supervalu Inc is not considering a bankruptcy filing as part of a strategic review of its business, Chief Executive Craig Herkert said on Wednesday.

“That is not a part of our strategic review,” Herkert said on a conference call with analysts.

Herkert said that the grocery chain, which has a large debt load and is losing share to rivals, is still profitable and paying down debt.

Supervalu on Wednesday also reported disappointing quarterly profit, further expense cuts and that it would begin reviewing strategic alternatives.

