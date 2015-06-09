FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Supreme Court refuses to hear fight between grocery store, wholesalers
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 9, 2015 / 11:08 AM / 2 years ago

Supreme Court refuses to hear fight between grocery store, wholesalers

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court refused without comment on Monday to hear a grocery competition case, letting stand an appeals court ruling that sent to trial an antitrust dispute between a small grocer and wholesale giants SuperValu and C&S Wholesale Grocers.

The fight stems from a 2003 asset-swap agreement between the Midwest’s SuperValu and New England’s C&S, both dominant in their regions, that included reciprocal non-compete agreements. The two companies are the largest U.S. grocery wholesalers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MEc0yk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.