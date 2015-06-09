Supreme Court refuses to hear fight between grocery store, wholesalers

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court refused without comment on Monday to hear a grocery competition case, letting stand an appeals court ruling that sent to trial an antitrust dispute between a small grocer and wholesale giants SuperValu and C&S Wholesale Grocers.

The fight stems from a 2003 asset-swap agreement between the Midwest’s SuperValu and New England’s C&S, both dominant in their regions, that included reciprocal non-compete agreements. The two companies are the largest U.S. grocery wholesalers.

