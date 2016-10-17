FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supervalu to sell Save-A-Lot to Canada's Onex for $1.37 bln
October 17, 2016 / 10:55 AM / 10 months ago

Supervalu to sell Save-A-Lot to Canada's Onex for $1.37 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Supervalu Inc said it would sell its Save-A-Lot business to Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp for $1.37 billion, more than a year after saying it was considering a spinoff of the discount grocery chain.

Supervalu will enter into a five-year agreement to provide Save-A-Lot with certain services and support functions for its day-to-day operations as part of the deal, the company said on Monday.

Supervalu said it expects to use proceeds from the sale to prepay at least $750 million of debt. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

