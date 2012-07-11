CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Supervalu profit falls, suspends dividend

(Corrects stock activity in third paragraph)

July 11 (Reuters) - Grocery store operator Supervalu Inc suspended its dividend in order to help fund aggressive price cuts to try to win back market share and also said it is reviewing strategic alternatives.

The company, which has been pressured as consumers seek out lower prices at Wal-Mart Stores Inc, also on Wednesday said that profit fell 45 percent in the quarter ended June 16.

Supervalu shares fell 24.3 percent to $ 4 in extended trading Wednesday afternoon.

The third-largest U.S. grocery chain operator has been laying off workers, closing stores and selling assets as it tries to lower debt taken on in the $12.4 billion acquisition of more than 1,100 Albertsons stores in 2006.

Supervalu, which has been losing market share, has vowed to get its everyday pricing as low as bigger players Kroger Co and Safeway Inc amid fierce competition and rising food costs.

But on Wednesday, Chief Executive Craig Heckert said the company needed to move more aggressively to cut prices.

Supervalu said profit in the quarter was $41 million, or 19 cents a share, down from $74 million, or 35 cents a year ago. Analysts on average forecast 38 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Brad Dorfman in chicago. Additional rpeorting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles.; Editing by Gary Hill, Bernard Orr)