Supervalu says to cut about 1,100 jobs
#Market News
March 26, 2013 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

Supervalu says to cut about 1,100 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Supervalu Inc said it will cut about 1,100 jobs across the country as it tries to revamp its business after selling some of its supermarket chains.

Supervalu has been losing customers to rivals like Kroger Co and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, and in January, the company announced a $3.3 billion deal to reduce its debt by selling five of its supermarket chains to an investor group led by Cerberus Capital Management LP.

The job cuts affect nearly all company offices and cross most departments within the organization, the No. 3 U.S. grocery store operator said.

Store level employees and SAVE-A-LOT, the company’s hard-discount retail chain, are not affected by this announcement, the company said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
