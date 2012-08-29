FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Supervalu names two executives amid turnaround
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2012 / 6:46 PM / in 5 years

Supervalu names two executives amid turnaround

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Supervalu Inc on Wednesday named two top executives to help guide the new chief executive’s turnaround plan for the U.S. supermarket operator, which has put itself up for sale.

Kevin Holt was named president of Supervalu retail. In an expanded role, he will be in charge of strategy for the company’s retail and pharmacy divisions, including marketing and merchandising. He was executive vice president for retail operations, according to the company’s website.

Supervalu, which has lost ground to rivals Kroger Co and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, also named Janel Haugarth to the newly created position of executive vice president of business optimization and process improvement.

Haugarth, who will oversee efficiency and cost-cutting efforts, was the company’s executive vice president for merchandising and logistics, according to Supervalu’s website.

Supervalu CEO Wayne Sales said the changes are designed to address the company’s top priorities: boosting profitable sales and cutting costs.

Sales, the company’s chairman, took the top post after CEO Craig Herkert was ousted in late July.

Supervalu shares dipped 2 cents to $2.38.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.