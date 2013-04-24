FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2013 / 12:16 PM / in 4 years

Slimmed-down Supervalu posts wider quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Supermarket operator Supervalu Inc , which recently sold nearly 900 supermarkets in a $3.3 billion deal, on Wednesday reported a wider quarterly loss as it worked on slimming down its business.

Supervalu said its loss from continuing operations was $179 million, or 85 cents per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter that ended in February, compared with a loss of $42 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier. Both periods included charges related mostly to noncash asset impairment issues and employee severance, it said.

Sales from continuing operations fell 2.3 percent to $3.89 billion.

Supervalu on March 21 sold its Albertsons, Acme, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s and Star Market stores, as well as related Osco and Sav-on in-store pharmacies, to an investor group led by Cerberus Capital Management LP. The deal for 877 stores included $100 million in cash and $3.2 billion in debt.

