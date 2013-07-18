Supervalu loss widens on higher costs

July 18 (Reuters) - Supermarket operator Supervalu Inc reported a bigger first-quarter loss, hurt by one-time costs including severance expenses and asset impairments.

The company, which operates Save-A-Lot discount stores and a grocery distribution business, said loss from continuing operations increased to $105 million, or 43 cents per share, from a loss of $18 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales from continuing operations fell 1.5 percent to $5.16 billion due to a drop in same-store sales.