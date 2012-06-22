Issuers burdened by European label

LONDON, June 22 (IFR) - Wariness around the European label, and tough market conditions, are pushing two of Europe’s heaviest users of the bond market to adopt a more nimble funding strategy.

The European Investment Bank and the European Financial Stability Facility have both stepped up the pace at which they launch taps into the market as they continue to be plagued by uncertainty around their mandates and funding needs.

By turning to taps rather than large benchmarks, they have been able to dramatically reduce execution risk. In this week alone, the EIB raised over EUR1bn through various increases of its transactions.

Data from its funding newsletter published in March shows that it has sold EUR9.9bn of targeted bonds so far this year, EUR1.9bn more than it issued during the whole of 2011.

Meanwhile the EFSF, which for the first year of its existence, had only sold sold benchmark issues, launched its third tap this week, a EUR1bn increase of its March 2019.

Both borrowers’ changes in strategy are linked to the eurozone crisis. For the EFSF, unanswered questions over the Spanish bank bailout have weighed, while for the EIB, there have been many questions around whether it will have to go above and beyond its current mandate as eurozone rescue efforts escalate.

The extent to which the two borrowers are getting closer in investors’ valuation is evident in the way the two trade in the secondary market. Looking at EIB’s September 2021s and EFSF’s July 2021s, the differential between the two issuers has tightened dramatically from a staggering 62bp in November 2011 to 21bp today, based on data supplied by Tradeweb.

Banks working closely with EIB recognise the damaging affect press speculation is having, with some warning it not to come to market with new benchmark issuance in this environment.

One lead bank on EIB’s latest tap commented: “It makes sense to exploit reverse enquiries on existing bonds rather than going ahead with new issuance in this environment because of open points that are not completely resolved from their side regarding their involvement in eventual new programmes with the EFSF/ESM and so forth.”

Reuters reports that the European leaders will agree next week to increase the paid in capital of the EIB by EUR10bn, thereby increasing its lending capacity by EUR60bn. This will not comfort investors who were not expecting any increase to EIB’s funding requirement.

The new measures would have to be ratified by the board of directors by no later than December 31 2012, draft conclusions for next week’s summit state.

FEELING THE SPAIN STRAIN

The EFSF does not have the luxury to slowly chip away at its funding targets. The euro rescue vehicle still has around EUR27bn to raise this year in Ireland and Portugal’s programmes, even after the EU agreed to take over some of this funding for 2012. And this does not even take into account the EFSF’s role in the upcoming Spanish bank recapitalisation where the auditors have identified EUR62bn could be needed but EUR100bn has been promised.

“There is a question as to how much larger a funding programme the EFSF could really manage because it is still a struggle for them to get large size. If they suddenly had to do a lot more, how they would do that I simply do not know,” said one senior syndicate official.

He pointed to EFSF’s recent EUR3bn 1.125% June 2015 bond that had a book of just over EUR4bn when the euro rescue vehicle was said to be targeting a EUR5bn issue. A banker observing the deal said investor restraint at the most defensive part of its curve was a worrying sign.

This deal was followed weeks after with an ambitious 25-year bond, its longest maturity to date, which achieved a book of just EUR1.6bn for a EUR1.5bn trade despite pricing that the leads acknowledged to be cheap.

For EFSF’s deputy CEO and CFO Christophe Frankel, the Spanish issue will have to be resolved quickly.

“We don’t know whether it would be taken by EFSF or ESM, this is still under consideration but today the ESM does not exist yet. If we had to act immediately only EFSF could provide the assistance,” said Frankel.

He is under no illusion that the size of funding required for Spain could not be raised in the public market and expects any EFSF funding to replicate the system used for Greece, whereby bonds were created with the backing of EFSF’s sovereign guarantors.

Whether Spain remains one of those guarantors is one major talking point, although the EFSF framework does not stipulate that it has to withdraw for a bank recapitalisation exercise as it would were it to ask for direct assistance. (Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand and Alex Chambers)