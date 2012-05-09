FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Surge Energy posts profit on higher output
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2012 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Surge Energy posts profit on higher output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Oil and gas company Surge Energy Inc reported a profit on higher crude and natural gas liquids production and the company said it expects to double its funds from operations in 2012.

First-quarter profit was C$2.7 million, or 4 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$502,000, or 1 Canadian cent per share last year.

Revenue at the company, which has operations in Alberta, Manitoba and North Dakota, doubled to C$51.1 million.

Total production rose 77 percent to 9,009 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Oil and natural gas liquids output doubled to 6,110 barrels per day.

Surge’s result was also helped by 9 percent rise in U.S. crude oil prices.

The company forecast 2012 funds from operations of C$120 million. Last year it reported FFO of C$57.8 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.