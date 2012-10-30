FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian oil company Surgut's nine-month profit falls 40 pct
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 30, 2012 / 4:21 PM / 5 years ago

Russian oil company Surgut's nine-month profit falls 40 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Surgutneftegas, Russia’s fourth-largest oil company, on Tuesday reported a year-on-year fall of around 40 percent in nine-month net profit to 119 billion roubles ($3.78 billion).

Revenues rose to 617 billion roubles in the nine-months from 561.2 billion roubles in January-September of 2011, the company said in a statement on its website.

The results are reported under Russian Accounting Standards. Unlike its domestic peers, Surgut still reports only under these standards but is expected to start reporting under international accounting standards from 2013 at the latest. ($1 = 31.4637 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.