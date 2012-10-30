Russian oil company Surgut's nine-month profit falls 40 pct

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Surgutneftegas, Russia’s fourth-largest oil company, on Tuesday reported a year-on-year fall of around 40 percent in nine-month net profit to 119 billion roubles ($3.78 billion).

Revenues rose to 617 billion roubles in the nine-months from 561.2 billion roubles in January-September of 2011, the company said in a statement on its website.

The results are reported under Russian Accounting Standards. Unlike its domestic peers, Surgut still reports only under these standards but is expected to start reporting under international accounting standards from 2013 at the latest. ($1 = 31.4637 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova. Editing by Jane Merriman)