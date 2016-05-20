FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TENDER-Surgutneftegaz awards Glencore with up to 2.65 mln T of diesel from Primorsk- trade
May 20, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

TENDER-Surgutneftegaz awards Glencore with up to 2.65 mln T of diesel from Primorsk- trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Surgutneftegaz has sold to Gelncore up to 2.65 million tonnes of ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD) via export tender for loading in July-December 2016 from the Baltic port of Primorsk, traders said on Friday.

According to industry sources, the ULSD originating from the Kirishi refinery was sold at a discount of around $10 per tonne to Surgut’s pricing formula, but it couldn’t be directly confirmed, as buyers and sellers do not comment on their deals as a rule. (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova and Gleb Gorodyankin)

