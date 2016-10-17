FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
TENDER-Surgutneftegaz tenders to sell up to 3 mln T of diesel from Primorsk in Jan-Jun
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 17, 2016 / 3:36 PM / 10 months ago

TENDER-Surgutneftegaz tenders to sell up to 3 mln T of diesel from Primorsk in Jan-Jun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Russia's Surgutneftegaz is selling up to 3.0 million tonnes of ultra-low sulphur diesel via tender from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk for delivery in January-June 2017, industry sources told Reuters on Monday.

The company has offered from 350,000 tonnes to 525,000 tonnes of 10 ppm diesel per month, originating from its Kirishi refinery.

The tender closes on Oct. 24.

Previously, Surgutneftegaz sold Glencore up to 2.65 million tonnes of ultra-low sulphur diesel via a tender for loading in July-December 2016 from Primorsk. (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.