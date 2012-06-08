FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Surgut oil reserves replacement at 227 pct in 2011
June 8, 2012 / 7:56 AM / in 5 years

Surgut oil reserves replacement at 227 pct in 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 8 (Reuters) - A surge in exploration lifted Russia’s fourth-largest oil company, Surgutneftegaz, oil reserves replacement ratio to a record-high 227 percent in 2011, the company said on Friday.

Surgutneftegaz said its extractable oil reserves under C1+C2 category, which is close to probable and proven reserves classification, stood at 136 million tonnes last year.

This was more than the company had expected.

Surgutneftegaz is one of Russia’s least transparent oil companies, and it reports financial results to Russian accounting standards only.

Last year, Surgutneftegaz managed to reverse a decline in its oil output by ramping up production at its East Siberian Talakan field. Its crude production rose to 60.8 million tonnes from 59.5 million tonnes in 2010. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
