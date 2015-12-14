FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suriname's Trust Bank plans conversion to Islamic banking
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

Suriname's Trust Bank plans conversion to Islamic banking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Suriname’s Trust Bank will convert its operations to become a full-fledged Islamic bank, after it signed an agreement with the private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank to advise on the transition.

Trust Bank would become the first full-fledged Islamic bank in South America, the latest lender to engage with the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) to develop Islamic finance capabilities.

The lender, which decided on the transition in June, is implementing a strategy focused on small- and medium-sized businesses and adopting Islamic finance principles would support this aim, Chief Executive Maureen Badjoeri said in a statement.

Islamic finance follows religious principles which forbid involvement in activities such as gambling, tobacco, alcohol, and the charging of interest.

Suriname, perched on South America’s northeastern shoulder, is the only country from the Western hemisphere to be a member of the IDB group, joining in 1997. It has received financing from the IDB worth a combined $149 million for 18 projects.

The ICD has worked on several conversions of conventional lenders including projects in Kazakhstan and Tunisia. (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.