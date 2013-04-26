FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suriname's Staatsolie signs oil deal with Petronas
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2013 / 6:00 PM / 4 years ago

Suriname's Staatsolie signs oil deal with Petronas

Ank Kuipers

2 Min Read

PARAMARIBO, April 26 (Reuters) - Suriname’s state oil company Staatsolie and Malaysia’s Petronas signed a production sharing contract on Friday for an offshore bloc about 130 kms (80 miles) off the coast of the South American nation.

Staatsolie said Petronas will invest $25 million, drill at least one exploratory well and conduct a 3D seismic survey of Block 52.

It said Petronas’s costs would be reimbursed if the Malaysian company developed a commercial discovery, in which case, Staatsolie would have the option to participate with a 20 percent stake.

Last year, Staatsolie signed a production sharing deal with Apache Corp of the United States to invest $230 million in the exploration of a different offshore block.

Staatsolie, founded in 1982, produces about 16,000 barrels of oil a day. Global energy companies are showing growing interest in the potential of South America’s northeastern shoulder. A 2011 discovery off French Guiana was described as a “game-changer” for the region’s oil prospects.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.