Germany's RWE buys 40 percent stake in Suriname oil block

PARAMARIBO, Suriname, June 12 (Reuters) - Suriname’s state oil company, Staatsolie, said on Wednesday that German energy company RWE DEA AG bought a 40 percent stake in an offshore block where Staatsolie is also partnered with Malaysia’s Petronas.

Petronas is expected to invest $25 million in Block 52, which lies about 130 kms (80 miles) off the coast of the South American nation. In a statement, Staatsolie did not give further details on the German company’s level of involvement.

Last year, Staatsolie signed a production sharing deal with Apache Corp of the United States to invest $230 million in the exploration of a different offshore block.

Staatsolie, founded in 1982, produces about 16,000 barrels of oil a day. Global energy companies are showing growing interest in the potential of South America’s northeastern shoulder. A 2011 discovery off French Guiana was described as a “game-changer” for the region’s oil prospects.