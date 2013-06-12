FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's RWE buys 40 percent stake in Suriname oil block
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2013 / 5:00 PM / in 4 years

Germany's RWE buys 40 percent stake in Suriname oil block

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARAMARIBO, Suriname, June 12 (Reuters) - Suriname’s state oil company, Staatsolie, said on Wednesday that German energy company RWE DEA AG bought a 40 percent stake in an offshore block where Staatsolie is also partnered with Malaysia’s Petronas.

Petronas is expected to invest $25 million in Block 52, which lies about 130 kms (80 miles) off the coast of the South American nation. In a statement, Staatsolie did not give further details on the German company’s level of involvement.

Last year, Staatsolie signed a production sharing deal with Apache Corp of the United States to invest $230 million in the exploration of a different offshore block.

Staatsolie, founded in 1982, produces about 16,000 barrels of oil a day. Global energy companies are showing growing interest in the potential of South America’s northeastern shoulder. A 2011 discovery off French Guiana was described as a “game-changer” for the region’s oil prospects.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.