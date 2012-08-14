FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's upgrades Suriname to Ba3, positive outlook
#Market News
August 14, 2012 / 8:56 PM / in 5 years

Moody's upgrades Suriname to Ba3, positive outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday upgraded Suriname’s foreign currency rating to Ba3 with a positive outlook, citing expectations for the country’s growth and fiscal management.

“The government of Suriname has demonstrated prudence in fiscal management, as characterized by low budget deficits relative to its rating peers and steadily declining debt ratios,” Moody’s said in a statement.

“Suriname’s Ba3 rating incorporates Moody’s assessment of the country’s robust growth, driven by gold mining, petroleum, and construction sectors,” the statement read.

Both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch rate Suriname BB-minus with a stable outlook.

