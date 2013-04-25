FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-S&P revises Suriname BB-minus credit rating outlook to positive
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2013 / 8:41 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-S&P revises Suriname BB-minus credit rating outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said on Thursday it revised Suriname’s sovereign credit rating outlook to positive from stable.

The rating agency also affirmed Suriname’s BB-minus foreign sovereign credit rating.

S&P said “the outlook revision reflects the expectation that large investments in the mining and oil sectors could lead to higher growth prospects as well as higher levels of exports and government revenues.”

The positive outlook also includes the expectation of continued gross domestic product growth and current account surpluses. S&P expects Suriname to strengthen fiscal policy, the rating agency said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.