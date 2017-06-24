FRANKFURT, June 24 German plastic extrusions maker Surteco has agreed to buy Portuguese PVC edgbandings maker Probos from private equity firm Alantra for 99 million euros ($111 million) in cash, it said in a statement on Saturday.

Surteco said the deal, which is not subject to any approvals and is expected to close in the coming weeks, would help its expansion in South and Central America. ($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Toby Chopra)