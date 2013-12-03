FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Corporates see global M&A pick-up, riskier bets in 2014 -survey
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 3, 2013 / 10:56 AM / 4 years ago

Corporates see global M&A pick-up, riskier bets in 2014 -survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Companies expect a 17 percent rise in mergers and acquisitions activity next year that would push global deal volume to its highest level since 2008, according to a survey from Thomson Reuters and Freeman Consulting Services.

Respondents to the annual survey also forecast 2014 would see more expansionary and transformative deals, moving away from a current trend of buying undervalued assets or divesting non-core assets.

The survey canvassed the opinions of more than 120 corporate decision-makers globally, including chief financial officers, treasurers and other managers from businesses ranging from small, regional firms to large global conglomerates, on their outlook for 2014.

The financial sector, which has performed the worst in 2013, is expected to see a 34 percent increase in deal volume next year as revenue improves and private equity players scour for deals, according to respondents.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.