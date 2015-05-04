FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SurveyMonkey CEO Goldberg died at hotel gym
May 4, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

SurveyMonkey CEO Goldberg died at hotel gym

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4 (Reuters) - SurveyMonkey Chief Executive Dave Goldberg died while exercising at a hotel gym in Mexico, a person close to the family said Monday.

Goldberg, the spouse of Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, collapsed at the gym, and efforts to revive him there and at a hospital were unsuccessful, the person said.

Goldberg’s brother announced his death on Saturday morning via a Facebook post, and SurveyMonkey also put out a short statement. [ID: L1N0XT0JR]

One of Silicon Valley’s most admired entrepreneurs, Goldberg was known for his low-key demeanor and the grace and good humor with which he handled being married to one of the nation’s most recognizable executives.

Under his leadership, privately held poll-taking company SurveyMonkey grew into a $2 billion business.

A memorial service for Goldberg will be held on Tuesday at Stanford University, according to friends of the family.

Reporting by Sarah McBride and Michelle Conlin; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
