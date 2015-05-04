FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SurveyMonkey's Goldberg died from head injury in Mexico treadmill accident
May 4, 2015 / 10:05 PM / 2 years ago

SurveyMonkey's Goldberg died from head injury in Mexico treadmill accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 4 (Reuters) - SurveyMonkey Chief Executive Dave Goldberg died after hitting his head when he fell off a gym treadmill at the Four Seasons resort in Punta Mita on Mexico’s Pacific coast, a spokesman for the local state prosecutor’s office said on Monday.

Goldberg, the spouse of Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, went to the gym around 4 pm local time on May 1 and was found by his brother in the evening lying on the floor with a 3 cm (1.18 inches) gash to his head, the spokesman said.

Another source familiar with the investigation called it a “tragic accident”.

Goldberg showed signs of life when he was found and was rushed to hospital, where he died, the spokesman added, saying his body was flown back to the United States on May 2.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Simon Gardner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
