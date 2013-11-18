SurveyMonkey aims new product at businesses, hires first sales team

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Online company SurveyMonkey rolled out on Monday its new polling product aimed at business customers, the company said.

The company also is hiring its first sales people to pitch the new SurveyMonkey Enterprise product directly to corporations and other large organizations. The product will also be available internationally.

Until now, consumers have signed up for the free or for-pay versions of SurveyMonkey by visiting the company’s website and creating an account.

“We think it could be long term a very good growth driver for the business,” said Chief Executive Dave Goldberg in an interview with Reuters last week.

SurveyMonkey, which allows people to create quick polls that can be posted on Web sites, is already used for business purposes by the majority of its users, Goldberg said.

But company employees have had to sign up for the service on their own, as consumers, which can create problems in corporate settings. Companies have been unable to consolidate data from surveys created by different employees and could not always retain the data when the employee who signed up for the service moves to a different job.

The new service, which corporate customers can offer to up to 25 employees for $65 a month, will also include new workplace collaboration tools. Among the first customers are insurance company Aetna, Hearst Corporation and the New York Giants.

Palo Alto, California-based SurveyMonkey generated $113 million in revenue in 2012 and was valued at $1.35 billion in a funding round in January.

Earlier this month, the 280-employee company launched a version of its service in Turkey, expanding its international reach.