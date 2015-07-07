FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg joins board of SurveyMonkey
July 7, 2015 / 1:48 AM / 2 years ago

Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg joins board of SurveyMonkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is taking a seat on the board of SurveyMonkey, company run by her late husband, Dave Goldberg.

The online polling firm also appointed to its board David Ebersman, the chief executive officer of behavioral health company Lyra Health and the former chief financial officer of Facebook.

SurveyMonkey, a privately held company valued at $2 billion, updated its website Monday to reflect the new additions.

Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
