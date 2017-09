Susan Phillips Read, a former judge on New York’s highest court, has joined law firm Greenberg Traurig.

Read, who stepped down as an associate judge on the New York Court of Appeals in August, has become of counsel in Greenberg Traurig’s global litigation practice. She will work out of the firm’s New York and Albany offices.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QW7uPY