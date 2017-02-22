Permira-Backed sushi chain Sushiro plans up to $730 mln IPO

HONG KONG/TOKYO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sushiro Global Holdings Ltd, which runs Japan's biggest chain of conveyor-belt sushi restaurants, said shareholders including European buyout firm Permira would sell shares worth up to 82.4 billion yen ($730 million) in an initial public offering.

The shareholders will sell as many as 21.1 million shares in Sushiro Global, which runs restaurants in Japan and overseas.

The IPO will be arranged by Nomura Holdings Inc, Morgan Stanley and UBS AG.

Permira bought Sushiro in 2012 from Japanese private equity firm Unison Capital for about 80 billion yen. ($1 = 113.3400 yen) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Junko Fujita; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)