Judge sanctions law firm over line spacing in trademark case brief

Law firm Susman Godfrey deliberately used the wrong formatting for a brief it filed on behalf of client Amazon Web Services Inc in order fit in more arguments in a trademark case, a federal judge has decided.

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan on Thursday fined the firm $1,089 for violating the court's rule that briefs must be double-spaced and in 12-point font with 1-inch margins. By using tighter spacing, Susman Godfrey was able to file a "substantially longer memorandum" than allowed by court rules, the judge said.

