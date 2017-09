July 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve said on Tuesday it had approved BB&T Corp’s acquisition of Susquehanna Bancshares Inc, one of the biggest U.S. banking deals since the 2008 financial crisis.

Through the acquisition, Winston Salem, North Carolina-based BB&T will indirectly acquire Susquehanna Bank of Lititz, Pennsylvania. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Andrea Ricci)