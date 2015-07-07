FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Fed OKs BB&T's acquisition of Susquehanna Bancshares
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2015 / 9:05 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Fed OKs BB&T's acquisition of Susquehanna Bancshares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Board approved BB&T Corp’s $2.5 billion acquisition of Susquehanna Bancshares Inc, signaling a softening stance on finance M&A.

Merger activity in the banking sector has been muted since the financial crisis as regulators subjected acquirers to stricter scrutiny.

BB&T chief executive Kelly King told Reuters in November that the tone on bank mergers has been changing, so long as they would not result in reduced levels of capital or liquidity or place an undue burden on existing systems.

The deal is expected to be closed on August 1, BB&T said on Tuesday.

Susquehanna shareholders will receive 0.253 shares of BB&T and $4.05 in cash for each share held.

BB&T shares closed at $40.36 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, while Susquehanna shares closed at $14.22 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann in Washington and Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.