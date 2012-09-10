FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Susser Petroleum Partners expects IPO priced at $19-$21/unit
#Market News
September 10, 2012 / 10:06 PM / in 5 years

Susser Petroleum Partners expects IPO priced at $19-$21/unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Retail fuel distributor Susser Petroleum Partners LP said it expects its initial public offering of 9.5 million common units to be priced between $19 and $21 per unit.

The limited partnership, formed by Susser Holdings Corp , had filed with U.S. regulators in June to raise up to $200 million in an IPO.

The company said in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that its common units have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SUSP.”

BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Wells Fargo Securities and UBS Securities are representatives of the underwriters.

Susser Petroleum Partners expects to receive net proceeds of about $174.3 million from the offering, based on the mid-point of the expected price range.

It plans to use the proceeds to repay certain capital expenditures to Susser Holdings Corp, and to buy about $147 million of securities that will be used as collateral to secure a term-loan.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
