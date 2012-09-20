Susser Petroleum raises $195 mln, IPO priced below top end of range

Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. retail fuel distributor Susser Petroleum Partners LP priced its initial public offering of 9.5 million common units at $20.50 each, slightly below the top end of its expected range, raising $195 million.

The limited partnership, formed by Susser Holdings Corp , said last week it planned to sell its common units at between $19 and $21 per unit.

The Texas-based company expects to use the proceeds to repay its parent company for capital expenditures and to buy about $147 million of securities that will be used as collateral to secure a term-loan.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Wells Fargo Securities and UBS Securities acted as the lead underwriters of the offering.

Susser Petroleum units are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SUSP.”

At the closing of the offering, the public will own a 43.4 percent limited partner interest in Susser Petroleum Partners. The figure is likely to go up to 49.9 percent, if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional common units in full.