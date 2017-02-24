SAO PAULO Feb 24 Brazilian wood pulp and paper producer Suzano Papel & Celulose SA raised the estimate for planned investments in the paper tissue segment to 540 million reais ($176 million) from a previous 425 million reais.

In a Friday securities filing, Suzano said the tissue segment of the Mucuri unit is slated to begin production in the third quarter, while tissue production at the Imperatriz unit is set to start in the fourth quarter. Suzano estimated total annual output at 120 million tonnes of paper tissue.

($1 = 3.0735 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Paula Laier; Writing by Bruno Federowski)