SAO PAULO Feb 24 Brazilian wood pulp and paper
producer Suzano Papel & Celulose SA raised the
estimate for planned investments in the paper tissue segment to
540 million reais ($176 million) from a previous 425 million
reais.
In a Friday securities filing, Suzano said the tissue
segment of the Mucuri unit is slated to begin production in the
third quarter, while tissue production at the Imperatriz unit is
set to start in the fourth quarter. Suzano estimated total
annual output at 120 million tonnes of paper tissue.
($1 = 3.0735 reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Paula Laier; Writing by Bruno
Federowski)