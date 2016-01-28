FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pulpmaker Suzano to pay $98 mln for eucalyptus forests in Brazil
January 28, 2016 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Pulpmaker Suzano to pay $98 mln for eucalyptus forests in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SÃO PAULO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian paper and pulp maker Suzano Papel e Celulose SA agreed to buy about 750 hectares of eucalyptus forests from Eco Brasil Florestas SA for about 400 million reais ($98 million) in an effort to secure supply for a neighboring production plant.

Suzano said the land is located in the midwestern state of Tocantins and it will pay for the land in installments through 2020, the company said in a statement.

The eucalyptus will supply a processing mill that Suzano owns in the city of Imperatriz, in the northeastern state of Maranhão.

$1 = 4.1041 Brazilian reais Reporting by Priscila Jordão; writing by Silvio Cascione; editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Jason Neely

