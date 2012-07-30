BASIS POINT-China's Suzhou Rail seeks 20 bln yuan loan for light-rail line

(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Kane Wu

HONG KONG, July 30 (Reuters Basis Point) - Suzhou Rail Transit Co Ltd is seeking a Rmb20bn (US$3.14bn) loan for the construction of light-rail lines, sources said.

The deal, led by China Development Bank Suzhou, has a tenor of seven years and offers a margin of 100% of the PBOC rate, according to a source.

Major Chinese banks have been invited to a bank meeting this week, when more details on the loan will be introduced.

Proceeds are for the construction of extended sections of Lines 2 and 4 on the light-rail network, sources said.

According to local media, Suzhou Rail Transit obtained an Rmb8.4bn loan from a 10-bank group in 2009 for light-rail Line 2 and a Rmb6.2bn loan from a seven-bank group in 2008 for light-rail Line 1.

The Suzhou branches of Agricultural Bank of China , Bank of China , China Development Bank and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China were mandated lead arrangers on the 2009 loan, while Bank of Communications , China Construction Bank , China Merchants Bank , China Minsheng Bank , China Everbright Bank and Huaxia Bank joined as lenders.

CDB Suzhou led the 2008 loan, which was joined by AgBank, BOC Jiangsu, BOC Suzhou, Bocomm, China Everbright Bank and ICBC, local media reported.

Suzhou Rail Transit is directly controlled by the Suzhou municipal government. It manages the construction, investment and development of rail transit projects in the city in Jiangsu province. (Editing by Gavin Stafford and Chris Lewis)