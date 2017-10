NEW DELHI, April 27 (Reuters) - Indian wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy is working with international banks to raise $300 million to $500 million in overseas bonds to repay its debt maturing this year, Group Chief Financial Officer Kirti Vagadia said on Friday.

Suzlon, owner of Germany-based REpower, needs to repay foreign currency debt of $360 million in June and another $207 million in October. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)