India's Suzlon Group to sell China unit for $60 mln
#Credit Markets
June 23, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

India's Suzlon Group to sell China unit for $60 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Suzlon Group, which controls wind-turbine maker Suzlon Energy, said on Saturday it will sell stake in its China manufacturing unit to China Power New Energy Development Co. Ltd. for 3.4 billion rupees ($60 million).

Suzlon, the world’s fifth-largest wind turbine maker by cumulative installed capacity, will sell the unit with the majority of its assets and liabilities, it said in a statement.

“This is also in line with our previously announced strategy to dispose of non-critical group assets to reduce our long-term debt,” Suzlon Chairman Tulsi Tanti said in a statement.

“... We are realigning our strategy to the China market with an agile, asset-light business model to achieve the high growth and margins but with lower investments,” he said.

Suzlon Group established its marketing operations in China in 2005, followed by a wholly-owned manufacturing facility in 2006. The company has till date installed over 900 megawatts of wind capacity in China.

$1 = 57.1700 Indian rupees Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Ed Lane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
