Suzlon Energy plans debt restructuring
October 29, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

Suzlon Energy plans debt restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Suzlon Energy : * says plans to restructure debt over 10 yrs, with 2-yr moratorium on principal and interest payments. * Ongoing engagement with bondholders continues to be “constructive and progressive” * Management has decided to suspend guidance for current fy as liquidity constraints, volatile market, timeline of debt restructuring process will impact performance * Submitted corporate debt restrutcuring proposal with senior secured lenders (Reporting by Prashant Mehra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
