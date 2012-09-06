FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suzuki: riot-hit Manesar plant soon to make 850 vehicles/day
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 6, 2012 / 3:20 AM / in 5 years

Suzuki: riot-hit Manesar plant soon to make 850 vehicles/day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The chairman of Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp said on Thursday that production at its Indian unit Maruti Suzuki’s riot-hit Manesar plant is likely to reach 800 to 850 vehicles per day in the first half of September.

Osamu Suzuki also told reporters it could take more time until the company can resume production at the pre-riot level of about 1,700 vehicles a day.

“The Manesar plant is operating with about 1,300 to 1,400 workers,” Suzuki told a news conference in Tokyo.

“We want to produce about 800 to 850 vehicles (a day) in the first half of this month. As of September 4, we have reached 670 vehicles, so this is likely.”

Maruti Suzuki reopened its Manesar factory, where it builds the best-selling Swift hatchback, late last month under a heavy police presence after labour unrest erupted into mob violence that shut the plant in July, costing India’s largest carmaker more than $250 million in lost output. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Michael Watson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.