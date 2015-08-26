Suzuki pres: need to adjust excessive China output capacity

TOKYO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp will need to adjust production capacity in China as it stands at roughly double the number of cars it sells there now, President Toshihiro Suzuki said on Wednesday.

The Japanese automaker has annual production capacity of 500,000 cars at two assembly plants in the world’s biggest auto market, including one that just started operating in April last year. But sales have faltered recently due to fierce competition and declining overall demand amid a slowing economy, totalling around 250,000 vehicles last business year. (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim)