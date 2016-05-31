Suzuki to brief at 0830 GMT at Japan transport ministry

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp said it would hold a news conference at 0830 GMT on Tuesday at Japan’s transport ministry, with Chairman Osamu Suzuki scheduled to attend.

Earlier this month, the Japanese automaker said it had used the wrong tests to calculate the mileage for 16 vehicle models going back to 2010, submitting figures compiled from indoor tests performed on individual parts, rather than road tests.

The transport ministry had demanded that Suzuki submit an additional report on the matter by May 31. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Maki Shiraki)