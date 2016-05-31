FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suzuki to brief at 0830 GMT at Japan transport ministry
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 31, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

Suzuki to brief at 0830 GMT at Japan transport ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp said it would hold a news conference at 0830 GMT on Tuesday at Japan’s transport ministry, with Chairman Osamu Suzuki scheduled to attend.

Earlier this month, the Japanese automaker said it had used the wrong tests to calculate the mileage for 16 vehicle models going back to 2010, submitting figures compiled from indoor tests performed on individual parts, rather than road tests.

The transport ministry had demanded that Suzuki submit an additional report on the matter by May 31. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Maki Shiraki)

