Suzuki says fewer models affected by wrong mileage tests than first thought
May 31, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

Suzuki says fewer models affected by wrong mileage tests than first thought

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp said on Tuesday that 14 of its branded models were affected by incorrect fuel tests, down from the 16 it initially reported.

Twelve other models sold under other brands were also affected, it said but it reiterated that employees did not intend to manipulate fuel economy data to gain better readings.

Earlier this month, Japan’s No. 4 automaker by sales said it had used the wrong tests to calculate the mileage for vehicle models going back to 2010, submitting figures compiled from indoor tests performed on individual parts, rather than vehicle road tests. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

