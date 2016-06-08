FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 8, 2016 / 5:35 AM / in a year

Suzuki to hold briefing at Japan's transport ministry on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp said it will hold a media briefing at 0830 GMT on Wednesday at Japan’s transport ministry, after investigators raided its headquarters last week over the automaker’s use of wrong mileage testing methods.

Company executives including Chairman Osamu Suzuki will attend the briefing, Suzuki said.

Suzuki last month admitted that as part of its tests to calculate the fuel economy for some of its vehicles, it had used data compiled from indoor tests performed on individual vehicle parts, rather than vehicle coasting tests as required under Japanese regulations. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

