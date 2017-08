TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Japan's transport ministry will conduct a raid on Suzuki Motor Corp's headquarters on Friday over its use of improper fuel economy tests, Kyodo News reported.

Earlier this week, the ministry said it would examine the latest batch of information submitted by the minicar maker before deciding how to pursue its investigation into the company, which may include a raid. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)