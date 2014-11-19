FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suzuki Hungary unit to return to double shifts - report
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 19, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Suzuki Hungary unit to return to double shifts - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Hungarian unit of Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp will return to two-shift production in December from one shift, according to national news agency MTI.

The Suzuki unit is one of the major auto companies that form the backbone of Hungary’s industrial production and is one of the country’s biggest exporters.

It worked in one shift in the past months as it ceased output of the Splash and SX4 models, preparing for the January launch of the new Vitara model, the Hungarian unit’s CEO, Ryoichi Oura, told MTI. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

