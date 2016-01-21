FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suzuki Motor says plans to restart Iran business after sanctions lift
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 21, 2016 / 3:16 AM / 2 years ago

Suzuki Motor says plans to restart Iran business after sanctions lift

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp on Thursday said it was considering re-entering the Iranian market after economic sanctions on the country were lifted earlier this month.

“We signed a licensing deal with Iran Khodro Industrial Group for local production in 2005. With the recent easing of sanctions we’d like to consider restarting our business there,” President Toshihiro Suzuki told reporters on Thursday.

Under its agreement with Iran Khodro, Japan’s fourth-largest automaker, which specialises in compact cars, sent parts for 6,200 cars to Iran in 2011, its peak year of operations in the country. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Chris Cushing)

