Suzuki lifts full-year net profit outlook on strong India, VW stake sale
November 4, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

Suzuki lifts full-year net profit outlook on strong India, VW stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp on Wednesday lifted its annual net profit forecast by 14 percent, citing better-than-expected earnings in India and windfalls from the sale of its stake in Volkswagen AG .

Japan’s fourth-largest automaker said it now expects a net profit of 125 billion yen ($1.03 billion) for the year to March 31, 2016, up from its previous forecast of 110 billion yen.

For the six months to Sept. 30, its net profit jumped 46.5 percent to 79.05 billion yen as it booked a profit of 36.7 billion yen from the sale of its Volkswagen stake.

Strong results during the period at its Indian unit, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, also helped, it said. ($1 = 121.0600 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Anand Basu)

