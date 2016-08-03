FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Suzuki Motor Q1 operating profit rises 7 pct on higher India sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Compact car maker Suzuki Motor Corp posted on Wednesday a 7.2 percent rise in operating profit, as increased sales in India and Europe offset the negative impact of currency fluctuations.

Operating profit at Japan's fourth-largest automaker by sales came in at 59.2 billion yen ($586.25 million), better than an average estimate of around 46.72 billion yen from 10 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.

Vehicle sales in India, its biggest market, rose 5.2 percent in the April-June period, while sales in Europe rose 15.2 percent.

Suzuki maintained its forecast for full-year operating profit to slide to 180 billion yen, based on a budgeted annual rate of 105 yen to the U.S. dollar. ($1 = 100.9800 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
